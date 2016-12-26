Top 2016 Bollywood moments: From Aishwarya’s lipstick to Kareena’s baby, see pics

Top 2016 Bollywood moments in Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lips and Priyanka Chopra’s twirl of her dress at Emmys awards made our head turns. Top 2016 Bollywood moments in Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lips and Priyanka Chopra’s twirl of her dress at Emmys awards made our head turns.

The awkward silence. The swag on the red carpet. The stolen glance. The quite snub. The great scandal. When words fall short, what could be apt than a wonderful picture giving a sneak peek into the life of our famous stars? Even when they didn’t confirm all the rumours swirling around them, these iconic images of 2016 said much. We bring you the most defining moments of Bollywood in pictures:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make their way into our hearts

Every time they met at the cricket stadiums, airports, hotel lounges, they left us wanting for more. Yet, they never confirmed their much-talked-about relationship in public. But with the pictures that made way from Yuvraj-Hazel’s wedding, it seemed Virat and Anushka have finally arrived. Well, there was a dance video too, in case you missed it!

Kareena Kapoor gives birth to Taimur Ali Khan in style

Kareena Kapoor even gave birth in style. She kept paparazzi busy and running with her impeccable and stylish maternity wardrobe. Every time Kareena talked about pregnancy, she made sure people listened to her. However, her smiling picture with her baby son on her side is one of the most viral pictures of 2016.

Priyanka Chopra twirls at Emmy Awards and we are swept off our feet

Priyanka Chopra had her own Marilyn Monore moment at Emmys award. The actor kept on twirling her gorgeous red gown all night and people couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur meet Dalai Lama

Are they together or not. Salman and Iulia kept us wondering all through the year. Their on-off meetings at several events were enough to fuel speculations about their relationship. However, their famous picture at Dalai Lama’s residence broke the internet.

Ranveer Singh stuns fans with his choice of outfit

Ranveer, is this a dress, is this an ensemble… just exactly what is this? It wasn’t the first time when the actor has taken fashion and turned it on its head. But this picture was the most shocking.

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan host an award show

The two biggest superstars of the country shared the stage after a long time. Do we need to say more?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sports a purple lipstick at Cannes

Was it a bold choice? Or was it yet another faux pas by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes? The actor wearing a purple lipstick at its red carpet kept social media buzzing. What no one denied was Aishwarya looked gorgeous, proving that she can carry off anything, just anything. Even purple lips!

Sanjay Dutt walks out of jail saying ‘happy to be a free man after 23 years’

As Sanjay Dutt walked out of Pune’s Yerawada Jail after completing his prison term, photographers wrestled to capture the first picture of the ‘free’ actor.

Aamir Khan’s Fat-to-Fit transformation

Aamir Khan’s fat-to-fit transformation pictures in his film Dangal left everyone startled. The images gave his fans a glimpse into his rigorous routine and discipline he maintained to prepare for the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The images also started a debate on weight loss, fitness and so on.

The Kapoor clan squeeze in for the perfect Christmas click

Rarely do we get to see this Bollywood clan together in the same frame. But the Kapoors make it a point to do it at least once a year. From Rishi Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, everyone was present in this picture from their Christmas brunch this year.

