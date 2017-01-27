Top 10 classic Bollywood train songs: When love, dosti happened aboard a railgaadi

The discussion of romance on trains remains incomplete without this song from Aradhana. The discussion of romance on trains remains incomplete without this song from Aradhana.

Bollywood movies have several songs and dance sequences surrounding trains. Be it Shah Rukh Khan dancing on a moving train in Chaiyya Chaiyya or Rajesh Khanna’s playfulness while chasing Sharmila Tagore onboard a toy train in Mere Sapnon ki Rani, Bollywood and trains make for quite a romance. Interestingly, for filmmakers, train can symbolise several things including journey or life. We take a look at six classic songs in Hindi films around trains:

Dhanno Ki Aankhon Mein ( Kitaab)

This song from movie Kitaab has some great cinematography working for it. The music is given by RD Burman. The song has some picturesque scenes of rivers and fields.

Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun ( Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai)

Rishi Kapoor raises the charm of this song. The whistles of steam engine transport the listener into a different world. And the train forms the perfect backdrop for Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure’s romance.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana)

The discussion of romance on trains remains incomplete without this song from Aradhana. The romance between Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore becomes more beautiful with Darjeeling toy train forming an integral part of the song.

Haathon Ki Chandd Lakeeron Ka (Vidhata)

Haathon Ki Chandd Lakeeron Ka from film Vidhata is yet another beautiful song. Actors Dilip Kumar and Shammi Kapoor make the song more interesting with their acting.

Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai (Dost)

This song featuring Dharmendra from film Dost is yet another gem. The viewer sees the train passing through some scenic locales as Dharmendra displays a range of emotions.

Hai Apna Dil to Awara (Solva Saal)

Dev Anand raises the bar of this song with his style and mannerisms. The lyrics reflect a flirtatious attitude to life and the song transports you to the golden era of Indian cinema.

Rail gaadi, rail gaadi (Aashirwad)



Not on a train but about a train. This song was probably India’s first rap song and had Ashok Kumar talking about trains and life.

Pal do pal ka (The Burning Train)



The Burning Train was shot onboard about a train and the song talks about friendships that form during long journeys on the train.

Bombay se Baroda tak (Rafoo Chakkar)



This is a true meta song. Rishi Kapoor and Paintal are dressed in drag as they give audition for an all-girls band while on a train.

Chaiyya chaiyya ( Dil Se)



Probably not a classic in that sense, Chaiyya Chaiyya became THE train song for a certain generation. Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dance in an open carriage and we are transfixed.

