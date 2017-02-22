The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 6: Rana Daggubati-Taapsee Pannu film may become tax free

The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 6: Actor Rana Daggubati has called it a very important film. The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 6: Actor Rana Daggubati has called it a very important film.

So far, for Hindi-speaking audience, actor Rana Daggubati was Baahubali’s Bhallala, the perfect villain. But, after his latest release The Ghazi Attack, Rana has made a mark in Bollywood as the main lead. The underwater war film, which entered its day 6 on Wednesday, has earned Rs 22.55 cr until Tuesday. The bilingual film’s figures are for both its Hindi and Telugu versions combined.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TheGhaziAttack is STEADY… Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.80 cr, Mon 1.55 cr, Tue 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 9.75 cr… Note: Hindi version.” He also shared the overall collection of the film and wrote, “#TheGhaziAttack – All versions: Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 3.65 cr, Tue 3.15 cr. Total: ₹ 22.55 cr.”

During the promotions of The Ghazi Attack, Rana had called it a very very important film. “India has the fourth largest navy in the world and we don’t have one film or documentary on the navy that we have seen before this film. I’m very ashamed, I knew very little about the navy. After this film, I’m extremely proud that I was able to bring one of the many, many stories of the Indian navy to the big screen,” Rana had said.

When Rana was asked whether he was confident that the film, which is touted to be India’s first underwater war film, will click with the moviegoers in Tamil Nadu, he said he believes that audience will always appreciate a quality film.

Rana had also confirmed that the makers have submitted the film for tax-exemption and are hoping the government will do the needful. The Ghazi Attack also stars Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu and Atul Kulkarni. About 30 percent of the film is shot underwater with extensive use of special effects.

