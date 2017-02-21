The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 5: Rana Daggubati film stays strong

The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 5: Compared to the figures on its opening day, the film has remained strong. The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 5: Compared to the figures on its opening day, the film has remained strong.

The Ghazi Attack completed its first weekend on a strong note and is doing well during the weekdays as well. The film showed an upward trend since its release. Sankalp Reddy’s film tells a fresh story of war that took place underwater.

The Ghazi Attack had accumulates Rs 1.55 cr on Monday with their Hindi version. Compared to the figures they gained on the opening day, the film has remained strong. Including the Hindi and Telugu version of the film, the film has earned Rs 19.40 crore.

Even Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh remarked that the film jumped almost ten-fold over the weekend which clearly indicated the power of strong content. Going by the appreciation the film is getting from the audience, we expect the film to do better in coming days.

The Ghazi Attack features notable actors like Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Singh and late Om Puri, who have proved their mettle over the years as they care to chase good work over stardom. Om Puri is one of the reasons why the film has managed to pull in more audience. This is one of the last few films of the actor.

The film released alongside Running Shaadi and Irada, but the team of The Ghazi Attack seem to be high up on the ladder of success compared to the other films. Its only competition is Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 which released in the first week of February. Vishal Bhardwaj Rangoon is set to release on February 24 and will soon give stiff fight to other films at BO. Rangoon has already gained a lot of publicity thanks to Kangana’s bold and fearless statements on Koffee With Karan.

