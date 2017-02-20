The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 4: Rana Daggubati war film does well

The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 4: Rana Daggubati film expected to do well in the coming days. The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 4: Rana Daggubati film expected to do well in the coming days.

Things seem to be getting better with every passing day for the makers of The Ghazi Attack. The Sankalp Reddy film showed an ample growth over the first weekend. While the Hindi version earned Rs 6.70 crore, the complete collection (which includes both Hindi and Telugu versions) earned Rs 15.75 crore.

Going by the unique theme of the film, one can expect better days for the film in the coming days, since it is one of those Indian films, which does not have a hackneyed plotline, Bollywood is reputed for screening.

“#TheGhaziAttack showed ample growth over the weekend… Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.70 cr… Note: Hindi version,” Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Sunday.

The Ghazi Attack features notable actors like Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Singh and late Om Puri, who have proved their mettle over the years that they care to chase good work over stardom.

The Ghazi Attack released amid competition from various Oscar-nominated Hollywood and regional releases. The film also has to compete with Running Shaadi and Irada.

Even Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2, which is running in theatres in its third week, but from what it looks like, apart from the Akshay Kumar film, none of the other competitions are making things much difficult for The Ghazi Attack.

