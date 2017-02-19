The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 3: Rana Daggubati film shows upward trend

The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 3: Rana Daggubati film sees a steady growth. The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 3: Rana Daggubati film sees a steady growth.

The Ghazi Attack completed its first weekend at the theatres. Rana Daggubati’s film has shown an upward trend on Saturday and is expected to do well in the coming days too. The bilingual movie has been distributed by Dharma Productions. Karan Johar seemed to be ecstatic with the progress. On Friday the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 1.65 crore and on Saturday it collected Rs 2.25 crore taking the numbers for two days to Rs 3.90 crore at the Bollywood box office only.

“#TheGhaziAttack holding strong! Box office growth and tremendous appreciation! The team is grateful! Thank you…a sleeper hit on its way!,” wrote Karan Johar on Twitter.

#TheGhaziAttack holding strong! Box office growth and tremendous appreciation! The team is grateful! Thank you…a sleeper hit on its way! pic.twitter.com/aA7lO9OaqB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 19, 2017

Out of all the releases that have hit the theatres this week, The Ghazi Attack seems to be gaining the maximum audience.

However, the film needs a major push on Sunday to get a big name in absolute numbers’ perspective as well. The Ghazi Attack released at a time when the theatres are also loaded with Oscar nominated films.

The film directed by Sankalp Reddy faces the challenge from Shoojit Sircar’s Running Shaadi and Naseeruddin Shah’s Irada, and even Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2, which is running in its second week and is making a run towards Rs 100 crores. The only person who might gain the most out of the competition is Taapsee Pannu who is a part of both The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi.

