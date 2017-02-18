The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 2: Rana Daggubati film scores well

The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 2: Rana Daggubati’s film scores without the face of a superstar. The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 2: Rana Daggubati’s film scores without the face of a superstar.

The Ghazi Attack has brought Rana Daggubati back under the spotlight after his last blockbuster Baahubali impressed the Hindi speaking audience. The film collected a total of Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, which includes all its three versions in which it has been released – Hindi and Telugu. The Hindi version of the film, earned 1.65 cr.

The Ghazi Attack released amid a good competition. Other than various Oscar-nominated Hollywood and regional releases, the film has to compete with Shoojit Sircar’s Running Shaadi starring Taapsee Pannu and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Irada. Even Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2 is running in theatres in its second week, making things difficult for this week’s releases. The Akshay Kumar film is aiming to enter the Rs 100-crore box office club.

Despite the fact that The Ghazi Attack does not have any superstar’s faces, it is doing considerably well at the box office. The cast includes actors like Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Singh and late Om Puri. Taapsee also stars in Running Shaadi. She is definitely on a roll with a variety of releases. She has been praised for The Ghazi Attack too for being natural in her performance.

The Ghazi Attack will complete its first weekend on Sunday and is expected to make more money by then. The Sankalp Reddy film tells a fresh story about an underwater war set in the year 1971. It deals with the time when a Pakistani submarine named PNS Ghazi penetrated into Indian waters to destroy INS Vikrant.

