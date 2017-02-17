The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 1: Rana Daggubati film impresses with its unique plot

The Ghazi Attack box office collection Day 1: Rana Daggubati’s film expected to have a good turn out. The Ghazi Attack box office collection Day 1: Rana Daggubati’s film expected to have a good turn out.

The month of February has been a treat for Indian audience as the theatres are packed with the kind of films we have been wanting to see for a long time. The Ghazi Attack starring Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Singh and Om Puri is one of them, and has finally hit the theatres. It opened with mixed reviews but is expected to see growth and be a treat for all kind of audience.

Much like any other film, The Ghazi Attack arrived at the theatres amid competition. It faces the challenge from Running Shaadi and Irada, and even Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2. The only person who might gain the most out of the competition might be Taapsee Pannu who is featuring in both The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi.

More from the world of Entertainment:

There are various factors which have already managed to make Indian audience keep this film in their must watch list. To begin with, it has a fresh story to tell.

The Ghazi Attack is the first of its kind war film in the history of Indian cinema which is based on a Pakistani submarine called the PNS Ghazi which ventured into Indian waters with the ambition of destroying the INS Vikrant. What came in their way? The heroes aboard the Indian submarine S-21. It is the war you did not know about. The second factor that might attract the audience is the will to watch late actor Om Puri one last time.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd