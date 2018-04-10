Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018: Tamannaah Bhatia felicitated with Sridevi Memorial Award, Shruti Haasan & Taapsee Pannu in attendance, see photos

Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu and Shruti Haasan at the Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018. Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu and Shruti Haasan at the Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018.

The Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018 recently took place at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda, Hyderabad. Known to celebrate womanhood and acknowledge their contribution to society, the third edition of the Apsara Awards saw a number of South Indian celebrities gracing the event.

While Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada and Sree Mukhi took home the trophies, other celebrities like Shruti Haasan and Taapsee Pannu also made an appearance to show their support.

Awe actor Kajal Aggarwal took home two trophies – Best Actor for the year 2017 and Best Actress for the Decade. While she looked gorgeous in her structured black saree, she even took to Twitter to thank her fans. “Thank you for the best actress of the year and best actress of the decade, Zee Apsara Awards. Was amazing to witness so many wonderful women excelling in their respective fields. Extremely inspiring huge congratulations to all of you! #ApsaraAwards2018,” tweeted Kajal.

Check out the pictures from the awards night:

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia was felicitated with the Sridevi Memorial Award in remembrance of the late actor. Tamannaah also took to Twitter to express her gratitude. She wrote, “There are some days in life which become so much more special than the rest. Today was one such day, to receive a great honour named after Sridevi. My heartfelt gratitude to @ZeeTVTelugu for giving me this honour. I am moved. #ZEEApsaraAwards.”

Thanks zee apsara awards for the most popular face of the year award 😁 #ZeeApsaraAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/eYuqwYiDwu — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) April 9, 2018

There are some days in life which become so much more special than the rest. Today was one such day, to receive a great honour named after Sridevi. My heartfelt gratitude to @ZeeTVTelugu for giving me this honour. I am moved. #ZEEApsaraAwards pic.twitter.com/Ta9pSYonXq — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 8, 2018

Thank you for the best actress of the year and best actress of the decade, Zee Apsara Awards. Was amazing to witness so many wonderful women excelling in their respective fields. Extremely inspiring 🙌🏻 huge congratulations to all of you! 🤗 #ApsaraAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/4eShwSyb4r — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2018

Thank you Zee Apsara Awards for giving me the Best supporting actress of the year # for My Telugu film MCA # 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s5ipiZhtGi — Bhumika Chawla (@bhumikachawlat) April 8, 2018

Other winners included Lavanya Tripathi who won the Most Popular Face of the year award, Mehreen Pirzada who received the Trendsetter of the Year award. Actor Bhumika Chawla was also bestowed with the Best Supporting Actress of the Year title and Sree Mukhi was awarded as Entertainer of TV.

The Apsara Awards 2018 ceremony also featured a line-up of sizzling performances by top artists from Tollywood including Ritika, Shalini, Seerat, Nora Fatehi, Eesha Rebba and Tanya Hope among others.

