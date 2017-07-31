Yuddham Sharanam teaser: Naga Chaitanya’s next is a thriller, watch video

Yuddham Sharanam teaser is out Yuddham Sharanam teaser is out

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya on Monday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming action entertainer Yuddham Sharanam. Earlier, the actor had created a lot of buzz among the movie goers with the first look posters of the film. And the little more than one-minute promo video only adds to the expectations from the film.

Going by the teaser, Chaitanya’s character seems to be a happy-go-lucky guy. He and his dear ones are embroiled in a high-stake situation, which demands him to rise to the occasion and fight for his survival. It rather reminds us of his character in director Gautham Menon’s last year film Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo.

The title of the film is seemingly inspired from a popular one-liner of Stylish Star Allu Arjun in his recent film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ. The teaser of Yuddham Sharanam promises an intense thriller with a lot of feel good moments and dollops of romance. Overall, it looks like Chaitanya seems to have got a winner in Yuddham Sharanam.

Lavanya Tripathi plays the female lead in the film, while Rao Ramesh and Revathy play the parents of Chaitanya. Srikanth seems to play the main antagonist.

Chaitanya reportedly plays a college dropout who makes drones for a living. According to reports, his celebrity uncle Victory Venkatesh recommended this movie to Chaitanya. So far Chaitanya mostly relied on the advice of his star father Nagarjuna when it came to selecting the scripts.

Yuddham Sharanam is directed by debutant Krishna Marimuthu and is bankrolled by Sai Korrapati under the banner Varahi Chalana Chitram. The film is expected to hit the screens soon. It will be Chaitanya’s second film this year, following Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam.

The family-drama that releases earlier this year was declared a blockbuster at the box office.

