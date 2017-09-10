Yuddham Sharanam box office collection day 1: Naga Chaitanya’s film earns Rs 4 crore

Yuddham Sharanam box office collection day 1: Naga Chaitanya’s film had a good start. Yuddham Sharanam box office collection day 1: Naga Chaitanya’s film had a good start.

The trailer of Yuddham Sharanam, starring Naga Chaitanya, promised of a thrilling experience at the theater. However, the mixed reviews for the film seemed to have affected the business at the box office. The movie also stars Srikanth in an anti-hero character. According to andhraboxoffice.com, this Naga Chaitanya starrer has been able to mint a gross amount of Rs 3.1 crore in the domestic region, while the worldwide gross earnings of the film is Rs 4 crore on day one at the box office.

But one can expect the film to do well in coming days. However, if we look at the recent release Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarakonda, Naga Chaitanya’s film might not be able to make a mark in the South market. While Arjun Reddy has gone on to earn around Rs 40 crore within two weeks of its release, marking itself as a path breaking film, Yuddham Sharanam has shown a slow and depressing start at the theaters.

Will the film be able to cross or stand in par with Chaitanya’s other release, Rarandoi Veduka Chuddham? Well, we will have to wait and see. While people have had seen-it-before experience with Naga Chaitanya’s character, it is Srikanth as Nayak who had stolen the entire attention.

However, indianexpress.com review reads, ‘It sort of feels as if the director has compromised Nayak’s character to make Arjun look stronger, smarter and sharper. The entire film rests on Chaitanya’s character but his performance falls short. He comes up short on conveying the tension and emotional trauma he has been suffering from his loss through his performance. He has a lot to work on.”

