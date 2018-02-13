Yentha Sakkagunnaave from Rangasthalam is the perfect song for Valentine’s Day

Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in song Yentha Sakkagunnaave. Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in song Yentha Sakkagunnaave.

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, the first single from Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, was released. The song titled Yentha Sakkagunnaave has Ram Charan’s Chitti Babu swooning over village beauty Rama Lakshmi.

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who has also sung the lines written by lyricist Chandrabose. The melody is already drawing a lot of appreciation from celebrities and fans alike on social media.

Billed as a revenge drama, the film narrates the story that happened in Rangasthalam village in 1985. The romance angle is also said to be a highpoint in the film, which is helmed by ace-director Sukumar, who is known for delivering romantic blockbusters.

The shooting of the film is fast nearing completion even as Samantha has already completed shooting her portions. The filmmakers have confirmed it will open in theaters on March 30 this year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been majorly shot across Godavari belt.

Recently, Ram Charan’s star father Chiranjeevi saw a raw cut of few scenes along with ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli among others and was happy about the way the film has come out. Everyone that had the opportunity to see rushes were reportedly impressed with the visual presentation.

After finishing Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s next. He is also co-producing the untitled flick for his home production banner Konidela Production Company.

The project tentatively called RC12 will be Ram Charan’s third production venture. He made his debut as a producer with his megastar father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150. And he is also bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mega-budget period drama Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

