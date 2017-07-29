Yavvana song: First single from Sibiraj’s Sathya will be an instant hit with listeners. Watch video

First single from Sibiraj’s Sathya Yavvana is out First single from Sibiraj’s Sathya Yavvana is out

The first single from Sibiraj’s upcoming film Sathya was unveiled on Saturday by actor Karthi. A romantic song with upbeat music, Yavvana is composed by Simon K King and penned by well-known lyricist Madhan Karky. The song is sung by Yazin Nizar and Kalyani Nair.

Sathya is gearing up for a grand release next month amid huge expectations. It is bankrolled by Sibiraj’s home production banner Naathambal Film Factory. While Remya Nambeesan plays Sibiraj’s girlfriend, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays one of the cops in the film. It is directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy of Saithan fame. Sathya also stars Sathish, Anandaraj, Aathma Patrick, Ravi Varma and Siddhartha Shankar.

The film is the official Tamil remake of Telugu hit Kshanam. The original Telugu film had Adivi Sesh, Adah Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj in lead roles and was directed by Ravikanth Perepu. The film revolves around the struggles of an NRI, who flies down to India from the US to help his ex-girlfriend find her missing daughter.

The film is named after Kamal Haasan’s 1988 gangster drama, Sathyaa. The filmmakers said that Kamal was more than happy to lend the title for the Sibiraj starrer. Sibiraj is reportedly trying to redefine his onscreen image with this film.

“Sathya is an intense suspense thriller. Pradeep Krishnamoorthy has directed the film for my home production banner Nathambal Film Factory. It’s an important film in my career. I’m very excited,” Sibiraj had said earlier.

