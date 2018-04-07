Yatra first look: Meet Mammootty as YSR Reddy

Yatra first look: Mammootty plays YSR Reddy in his next Yatra first look: Mammootty plays YSR Reddy in his next

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming biopic titled Yatra was the latest to fall prey to online piracy. The first look poster showing Mammootty’s Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was leaked before the makers could officially release it as per the date and time of their choice.

The leak forced the filmmakers to officially release it on Saturday to contain the damage. “Appreciate and overwhelmed by the interest and support for Yatra… it is not fair to leak and undermine the work of the technicians. The official poster will be shortly Out,” tweeted director Mahi Vraghav.

Mammootty has shared the first look poster on his newly created Instagram account. In the poster, Mammootty bears an uncanny resemblance to the politician, YSR Reddy. The versatile actor’s broad physique and tall frame match imposing appearance of the late leader of the Congress party.

Talking to Indianexpress.com earlier, director Mahi explained the rationale behind casting Mammootty in the film. “I grew up watching his (Mammootty) films. Keeping that aside, in the context of YSR, YSR was perceived to be a strong and courageous leader. To portray his character, we needed someone who can get in that aura of a leader who we can look up to. I have seen a lot of his films and I thought Mammukka doesn’t have to put in a lot of effort to pull off something like this.” Mahi added that Mammootty’s screen presence alone lifts up a scene to a different level.

Yatra will be made in Telugu and will be dubbed into Tamil. Mahi believes that Yatra will transcend the language barriers as it is a “universal film.” “It about a leader who went on a journey. And the subplots are very human about a farmer and a healthcare professional, which anyone can relate to.”

The regular shooting of the film begins on April 9 and the shooting will mainly take place in Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh. The filmmakers have plans to release the film in December or early January.

