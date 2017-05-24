‘Women are useful to sleep with’: Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao booked for sexist remark

On Tuesday, Chalapathi Rao had repeatedly apologised for his comments, first in a public statement, then again during a TV interview, and finally in a Facebook post On Tuesday, Chalapathi Rao had repeatedly apologised for his comments, first in a public statement, then again during a TV interview, and finally in a Facebook post

A day after Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao said that ‘women are useful only in bed’, a case has been registered against him for his derogatory remarks. He was speaking at the pre-release event of a Naga Chaitanya film in Hyderabad. Following a complaint by a woman activist, a case was registered against the actor at Saroor Nagar police station, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said. The case was registered under Sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354a (IV) (making sexually coloured remarks) of the IPC. Similarly, another complaint was also lodged against the actor with Jubilee Hills Police by a group of women.

The actor, at the pre-release function of Telugu movie Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam recently, had passed the alleged vulgar comment on women.The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet. However, in a video message, Chalapathi Rao offered his apologies saying, “If anyone feels hurt…if anyone thinks what I spoke is wrong…I am sorry.” He also accused some local TV channels of blowing his remarks out of proportion. He said in his apology, “I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. If I had hurt your feelings, I am sorry. But, I was angry when they asked me if ‘girls are harmful’? Do we sleep with snakes? No. That’s why I said woman are harmless and that’s why we sleep with them. I don’t even understand what’s wrong in that. Some channel, that does not know Telugu, reported it and others are spreading it like cancer. I will never insult a woman. I will always treat women with respect like mothers and sisters.”

The remarks drew sharp criticism by some Tollywood actors including Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet, who slammed Rao for his comment on social media. “I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao’s derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!,” posted Nagarjuna.

Elsewhere, the film’s lead actress Rakul Preet Singh also apologised for taking too long to respond, saying she had not understood the exact meaning of Rao’s sexist comment earlier. “Beginners like her most of the times choose to remain silent out of respect for the seniors,” a statement released by Singh’s team said. “But this occasion cannot be one of those and seniors should also know where to draw the line in scenarios like this.”

