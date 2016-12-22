With Ram Gopal Varma came a revolution in Indian cinema: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma. (file photo) Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma. (file photo)

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma is a combination we have seen often in films. In fact, the actor himself admits that he did a maximum number of films with RGV. Speaking about his experiences, the actor was all praise about the director, saying that he was responsible for bringing a revolution in Indian cinema.

“I don’t know if many will agree to this but I feel that with Ramu came a certain revolution in the kind of cinema that people were seeing,” said Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor missed RGV’s Vangaveeti event on Wednesday in Hyderabad but he had sent a video message to the director expressing his joy to work with him. “I feel very privileged and honoured to have worked with him in many films. I used to think that the maximum number of films that I have done with any director was with Rishikesh Mukherjee but I am wrong, it is with Ram Gopal Varma,” he added.

The director was also disappointed that the actor couldn’t make it to the event because of the technical glitch in the plane he was about to take to Hyderabad.

Ahead of the release of RGV’s political thriller Vangaveeti on December 23, the director organised a film rally from Rajeev Gandhi airport in Shamshabad to JRC Convention Centre in Jubliee Hills in Hyderabad but the rally took place in Big B’s absence.

The director had sent a special invitation to Amitabh and Nagarjuna to attend the event as Amitabh was the one who gave him many hits in Bollywood and Nagajruna was the star who gave a break to the director with his debut film Siva.

RGV and Big B are currently working in the third part of the Sarkar franchise that is scheduled to release next year. The director is also gearing up for the release of Vangaveeti — political, gang war and a crime-based story about Vijayawada’s politician-cum-factionist, Vangaveeti Ranga.

