Winner trailer: Sai Dharam Tej starrer is an action overdrive, watch video

Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh from Winner Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh from Winner

Keeping up with his trademark genre and living up to the definition of a mega actor, Sai Dharam Tej’s film Winner is an action overdrive that would solely cater to the mass audience who want to feel some heat before the summer catches up.

In the 2-minute trailer released by the makers, Tej faces not just one but two baddies who are ready to give more than just a tough fight before the battle ends. While Mr World Thakur Anoop Singh is the muscle locking horns with Tej, the Tollywood oldie Jaggu bhai (alias Jagapathi Babu) is seen to be the mastermind making the fight more vicious. And there is Mukesh Rishi too!

It is clear that the story of the film has something to do with a horse race, which might be the show-ender for the hero who would likely be racing the hunky villain. Tej also manages a couple of punches and a bit of comedy. Just a bit because the rest is taken care by power-packed comedians including Ali, Vennela Kishore and Prudhviraj.

Let’s just wait and watch what the rest of Winner has in store. The film is set to release on February 24, on the eve of Maha Shivaratri.

After Tej’s hit Subramanyam For Sale in 2015, the actor worked in Supreme and Thikka last year. However, the latter couldn’t add much to the actor’s hits due to the cold reception it received from Tollywood audience. So for Sai Dharam Tej, Winner should be a winner to bring him back to the T-town limelight.

Watch trailer here:

Under Nallamalapu Bujji and Tagore Madhu’s production, Winner is being bankrolled by Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The makers have also roped in popular anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj for a special song in the film.

