Will produce my father Chiranjeevi’s next film too, says Ram Charan Teja

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Teja Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Teja

Ram Charan Teja has bankrolled Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 film, and expecting a positive result. Now, he has made it clear that he will be producing his father’s next film too.

“Our next project will be with my father only. It will be his 151st film. We will announce other details about the director and cast members after the release of Khaidi No 150,” said Ram Charan while making the announcement to his fans.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Khaidi No 150 also happens to be Charan’s first production venture. The actor-turned-producer also hinted that it is his “life’s goal” to act in a Chiranjeevi film. While Ram Charan has a 30-second cameo in Khaidi No 150, it is likely that he would be taking a major role in his next project with his father. In fact, Chiranjeevi has also made guest appearances in Charan’s hits movies Magadheera and Bruce Lee – The Fighter.

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Khaidi No 150 that will hit the screens on January 11. A grand pre-release event for the film also took place on Saturday in Guntur that saw a huge crowd welcoming the Megastar to cinemas after 10 years.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with at least three projects this year, the next being with director Sukumar that will start rolling from the last week of January. His last film Dhruva that was released in December also turned out to be a box office hit as it collected over Rs 50 crore.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd