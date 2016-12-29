When Ram Charan bumped into Mahesh Babu in Switzerland, see pics

Ram Charan with Mahesh Babu and family Ram Charan with Mahesh Babu and family

This is the holiday season and our favourite celebrities are not refraining from taking some time off from their busy schedules to spend time with their families on exotic vacations and also giving us some serious travel goals. Tollywood movie stars Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan Teja on Thursday shared a photo on social media, which was clicked during their holiday in Switzerland.

Both stars who are holidaying in Switzerland bumped into each other and they made sure to let their fans know about it. “On a short holiday… Beyond Boundaries!!!! Happy holidays guys!!!,” Ram Charan posted on his Facebook page along with the picture of himself with Mahesh’s family. Mahesh’s son Gautham, his brother-in-law and TDP MP Jayadev Galla and Galla’s son Siddharth Galla can also be seen in the picture.

Beyond Boundaries.. Happy Holidays :) pic.twitter.com/gxajgzQEcB — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 28, 2016

Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu share a good bond in the industry. Earlier, during a live Facebook chat with fans, Ram Charan had told his fans that he finds Mahesh good looking while terming him as an “amazing actor.”

Ram Charan is basking in the success of the latest film, Dhruva, even as he has been busy promoting the upcoming comeback film of his superstar father Chiranjeevi, Khaidi No 150. The film will mark the actor’s debut as a producer and will hit the screens worldwide on next Sankranti.

On the other hand, Mahesh has taken a break from the shooting for his upcoming film with director AR Murugadoss. The film, which went on the floors in July, is being shot on various locations across the country.

Mahesh is currently on a holiday with his family in Zurich, where he will also mark the New Year celebrations and is expected to return to Indian in the first week of January. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is keeping the fans updated on social media with a lot of pictures from their holiday.

Mahesh will resume shooting for his Tamil debut from January 7. The untitled actioner also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah in the lead roles.

