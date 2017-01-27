What can I say about a man who collects porn films: Pawan Kalyan on Ram Gopal Varma

Power star Pawan Kalyan (file photo) Power star Pawan Kalyan (file photo)

Finally breaking his silence on director Ram Gopal Varma, Tollywood actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the director for interfering in his affairs and bashing the Mega family. “I will speak about Ram Gopal Varma once and for all and put an end to this. He is a 50-year-old guy with a daughter who got recently married. Why would I listen to a man who says he collects pornographic films at this age? He talks good and ill about me. There is nothing more I want to say about him,” said Pawan Kalyan in a press meet about granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Ram Gopal Varma responded to Pawan Kalyan’s statement and said he was disappointed that the actor made it personal. “I spoke about PK only as a fan but never spoke how his personal matters like his three marriages. I already wrote about my lifestyle and my thoughts in my book, Na Ishtam. I am very unfortunate that he didn’t understand that I spoke the truth because I like him and not because I want to criticise him,” Ram Gopal Varma posted.

The director also bid goodbye to Pawan Kalyan, hinting that he would never comment on him again. “I wish him, his wife, his children, his family, his Jana Sena party and all his fans all the best..Bye,” the director added.

Ram Gopal Varma had earlier posted a lot of tweets supporting the star for his stand on AP special status issue and also had asked celebrities to learn from him for being a “real hero” fighting for a cause. However, things turned ugly when he allegedly spoke ill about his brothers Chiranjeevi and Nagababu. He criticised Nagababu and called him a “moron” for his comments and had also said that Chiru’s Khaidi No 150 was not great as compared to Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd