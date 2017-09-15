Watch Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu looks all set for a power packed performance

Spyder Trailer: Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet starrer looks like an entertaining watch. Spyder Trailer: Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet starrer looks like an entertaining watch.

The trailer of the much awaited film Spyder released on September 15, and Mahesh Babu is all set to make an impression in his debut Tamil film. He plays the role of Siva in this AR Murugadoss directorial. He loves his tech and it looks like one of his brain child is the catalyst for the conflict in the plot of the film. The filmmakers don’t seem to be ready to release the look of their antagonist SJ Suryah, however, he wins us over with just one of his dialogues. It is delivered with a punch and does hit you at the right spot.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is described as a shy boy by his mother. He is not ready to change the world, and all he wants to do is help people. That is why, he has found a software, which would help his team to pinpoint who would need help specifically by highlighting cases with the help of worlds like help used on phones.

Watch Tamil trailer:

Watch Telugu trailer:

There is a romantic track that runs side by side, and we see Rakul Preet in a de-glam role. Siva is smitten and we can spot that from a mile away. In turn, movie goers, especially the female population is going to fall flat for this Tollywood star. He seems all set to make a power-packed debut in Tamil, if the story supports this star.

The movie is banrolled by Lyca Productions and also stars Bharath and RJ Balaji among others. The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, and a grand music launch event was recently organised in Chennai. The film is slated to release on September 27.

