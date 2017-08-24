Watch Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR as Lava is charming, straightforward and simple

Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Lava Kumar is a bank manager and he doesn’t know how his life is about to change. Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Lava Kumar is a bank manager and he doesn’t know how his life is about to change.

Jai Lava Kusa, Jr NTR’s next outing is an interesting try by the actor who will be donning three roles in the film. The teaser of his second role, Lava was released today and we have to say that it is poles apart from Jai’s look. While Jai is a devotee of Ravana, Lava Kumar speaks in a straightforward manner and has characteristics of Ram. He is a manager of a private bank, and his life is like anybody’s. Does it mean it is all about work, home, family and so on for him? Maybe not! Lava Kumar’s life takes a turn from briefcase, lunch boxes and files to something else, and this teaser probably features that one moment when his life changes.

Lava is driving home when he meets with an accident. So, what happens after? Well, only the filmmakers can tell us. After having seen the second look, we wonder how Lava and Jai will cross paths with each other and what kind of conflict does director KS Ravindra aka Bobby plans on springing on his audience?

We will have to wait and see, just like how we would patiently wait to know who Kusa is and what role he might be playing in the film. Will Kusa be the look that needed the help of prosthetics and so on?

The film is bankrolled by NTR Arts and the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Chota K. Naidu will be the man behind the lens and Nivetha Thomas along with Raashi Khanna will be playing the female leads in the film. So far, Nivetha Thomas’ look has not been revealed. The movie is scheduled to release in September.

