Was never disappointed with cuts in Khaidi No 150; I was misquoted: Prudhvi Raj

Dismissing rumours about expressing disappointment on his role in Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 being clipped, Tollywood comedian Prudhvi Raj said his quote was used by a section of media in the wrong context. “My comment was misused. I never said it in that way. In fact, my social media account is being handled by another media house that copied the content on my timeline from another website. However, both the statements were mixed up too. I just said acting with Megastar is a fortune and not doing it is a misfortune as much as losing my mother,” Prudhvi Raj clarified, speaking to a local news channel.

Earlier, Prudhvi said to have stirred up a storm in T-town, irking Mega fans after reports surfaced that he compared his scenes being deleted from Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 film to the loss of his mother in a Facebook post.

“Megastar gari 150th movie lo natinchadam na adhrushtam. Scenes theesiveyadam na duradhrushtam. Sankranthi rojuna ma mother chanipoyinantha badhaga vundi (It was my fortune to act alongside Megastar but my scenes being removed is my misfortune. I feel as sad as I did when my mother passed away on Sankranthi) [sic],” was the actor’s text from the post that is circulating in the media. However, there is no confirmation on the post was deleted later.

Prudhvi also added that the film’s director said his role had no connection with the story. “It was never a planned thing. The scene was shot in two hours in just one day. The director explained that my role is not having any connection with the story. I am just elated that I got a chance to get a picture with the Megastar,” he said.

The buzz is that the actor’s role had to be clipped to extend screen time for veteran comedian Brahmanandam.

The film has cleared its censor hurdles a few days back and is set to hit the screen on January 11 worldwide. The filmmakers have planned a “grand” pre-release event on January 7 in Guntur too.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback and his 150th movie. The film marks the comeback of Chiru in Tollywood after close to a decade. Under V V Vinayak’s direction, Khaidi No 150 is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was directed by AR Murugadoss and had Vijay in the lead role. The much-awaited movie has Chiranjeevi playing the lead and he will be seen romancing Kajal Aggarwal. The film also roped in Devi Sri Prasad to score music and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora will be playing the baddie.

