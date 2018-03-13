Vishnu Manchu turns director for Mohan Babu’s first TV commercial

Completely shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film city, the ad film featuring Mohan Babu is all set to release in the next few days. Completely shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film city, the ad film featuring Mohan Babu is all set to release in the next few days.

Telugu actor-producer Vishnu Manchu will be making his debut as a director with an ad film, starring his star father Dr. Mohan Babu.

It is a television commercial that is part of efforts to promote the Ministry of Water Resources development and rejuvenation publicity campaign.

“The 1-minute TVC will highlight the importance of river conservation and rejuvenation that is so vital for our existence. It is a far-reaching initiative and I am glad to be part of this government initiative to publicise the importance to deal with rapidly building water crisis at both the global and human scale,” said Vishnu.

Completely shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film city, the ad film is all set to release in the next few days.

It is also Mohan Babu’s first TV commercial project. “It is very important and vital for the human race to conserve, develop river resources and rejuvenate them for the future generations. I am glad to have received this opportunity from the ministry to encourage and publicise this important effort. In order to succeed, this initiative need to be widely publicised and I am happy to be part of this effort,” he said.

Mohan Babu was previously seen in Gayatri, in which he had played a double role. Vishnu had played the younger version of one of Mohan Babu’s character.

Vishnu is busy with Voter and Achari America Yatra, which will hit the screens this year itself. He will also star in a film to be penned by Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad.

