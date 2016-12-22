Vishal’s Okkadochadu gets U certificate, release on December 23

Actor Vishal Actor Vishal

Taking a U-turn on the release of Vishal’s Okkadochadu, the filmmakers decided to screen the film on December 23 after it cleared its censor formalities with a clean U certificate. The film got its release date pushed multiple times due to demonetisation drive and was initially scheduled to hit the screens for Pongal next year. However, the film’s release might have been brought forward to avoid box office clash with Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 and Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni.

However, the film’s release will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘dream project’ and political thriller Vangaveeti. Earlier, the star himself had posted about the Pongal release, “Ok it is final. #KaththiSandai will be releasing for #PONGAL2017. Sorry for the delay. But it’s going to be worth the wait. @tamannaahspeaks @hiphoptamizha. GB.”

Okkadochadu is also releasing in Tamil as Kathi Sandai and the filmmakers are aiming for a grand release in over 2100 theatres in the Tamil state. The producers are also not taking any risk as the movie was said to be made on a hefty budget. The makers have said that songs and action sequences have been picturised very lavishly, noting that the movie will be the “costliest movie in Vishal’s career”. The movie reportedly had shot just a big chase sequence on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore.

While Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia are playing the lead roles in the film, the mass actioner also features Tollywood actor Jagapati Babu playing a baddie. Okkadochadu has also roped in Sampath Raj, Charan and Jaya Prakash in crucial roles. For comic relief, actors Brahmanandam and JP are included in the movie. Hiphop Thamizh will be rendering music for Okkadochadu.

