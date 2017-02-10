Vijay Deverakonda’s Dwaraka to release on March 3

Dwaraka movie cast at audio launch in Hyderabad (file photo) Dwaraka movie cast at audio launch in Hyderabad (file photo)

Pellichoopulu fame Vijay Deverakonda’s next crime comedy Dwaraka is gearing for a release on March 3. The filmmakers have announced the date saying that the shooting and censor formalities of the film have been wrapped up.

“The crime-comedy entertainer is about the changes in the life of a con artist who falls in love with a girl. The story will surely attract the audience. This movie will showcase various aspects of actor Vijay’s character and he has done a very good job in the movie. Pooja is a very natural and vibrant artist. The film will be released on March 3 worldwide,” said director Srinivas Ravindra (MSR) in a statement.

With his blockbuster hits including Pellichoopulu and Yevade Subramanyam, Vijay has almost done a movie every year since his debut in 2011. The actor is elated to work on a different concept in his latest.

“Two years back when I got messages from my friends on my birthday, I was wondering how I reached 25 without even having any movie in my hand and I had, in fact, started writing scripts to direct movies as a backup plan. Now, after two years with two hits in my account and with all the great directors, I can’t believe I am now starring with a powerful cast like Prakaraj, Prudviraj and Prabhakar. And music director Sai Karthik has for the first time made me shake a leg and I hope it will be one of his best albums,” actor Vijay Deverakonda had said.

This is also Pooja Jhaveri’s fourth project this year. The film has also roped in Prakashraj and Prudhviraj in crucial roles in the movie. Sai Karthik is scoring music for the film and the music director shared his excitement at the event.

The movie is bankrolled by Pradyumna Chandrapati and Ganesh Penubotu, under Legend Cinema, and is presented by R B Choudary under banner Super Good Films banner. Meanwhile, the actor is also busy with another film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Vanga. Jia Sharma is the lead actor in the film.

