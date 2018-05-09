Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday marked by Mahanati release, Dear Comrade first look and ice cream truck

Vijay Deverakonda’s thoughtful gesture is a direct result of his recent stay in Chennai. Vijay Deverakonda’s thoughtful gesture is a direct result of his recent stay in Chennai.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 29th birthday in a unique way on Wednesday. He has a truck making the rounds in Hyderabad distributing free ice creams to help the city dwellers beat the heat on a hot summer day.

“A few days of shooting in the Sun made me think of this. What if I got 3 ice cream trucks to drive around the city and give out free ice cream to everyone going about their day in the heat. The traffic cops, the street vendors, students, employees,” Vijay wrote on his Twitter page sharing the snaps of his ice-cream truck.

Vijay’s thoughtful gesture is a direct result of his recent stay in Chennai. He was in the capital of Tamil Nadu shooting for his upcoming film NOTA and seems to have found it very draining to work under the sun.

“So say Hi to the #TheDeverakondaBirthdayTruck. I am throwing the city a party, these trucks will be travelling through most of #Hyderabad. We will be giving away IceCream to as many as possible nd If you spot them, don’t be shy just go and take some IceCream:) smile and enjoy it (sic),” he added.

In order to mark his birthday, his next film along with the first look was announced. Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled blockbusters such as Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam, will be producing Vijay’s next in association with Big Ben Cinemas.

The film titled Dear Comrade will be directed by Bharat Kamma. Well, is it going to be a hardcore political film based on communist ideology? We have to wait until the filmmakers share more details. The names of remaining cast and crew are also awaited.

It is also a special birthday as his bilingual movie Mahanati has hit screens in the Telugu states today. The film is based on the life of legendary actor Savitri and Vijay plays a small but pivotal role in the film.

“Proud proud to have played my little part in this epic. Thank you for making me do this Nagi and Priyanka. All the lovely actors Young and Super Senior can all look back at this film with Pride,” he tweeted after watching the film.

After a massive success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay’s next solo film is a supernatural thriller titled Taxiwala. The film is complete and is waiting for the theatrical release.

