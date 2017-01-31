Veteran filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao put on ventilator

“Dasari Narayana Rao will have to undergo dialysis and chest surgery,” Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director and CEO of KIMS, said in a statement. “Dasari Narayana Rao will have to undergo dialysis and chest surgery,” Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director and CEO of KIMS, said in a statement.

Well-known Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after he complained of breathing-related problems. He has been given ventilator support and will undergo a chest surgery, according to a statement by the facility.

Dasari is admitted to KIMS — Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences — which has in an official statement, said the 74-year-old filmmaker has to undergo a chest surgery.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“Following infection in lungs and kidneys, director Dasari Narayana Rao has been admitted. He has been given ventilator support and he is reacting to the treatment well. He will have to undergo dialysis and chest surgery,” Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director and CEO of KIMS, said in a statement.

Also read | Jayalalithaa biopic still in ideation stage: Dasari Narayan Rao

The National Award winning filmmaker holds a record of directing over 125 films and producing 50 other.

Some of his best films include Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu among others.

He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on late actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.