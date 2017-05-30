Veteran filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao dead

Dasari Narayana Rao suffered from infection in lungs and kidneys. Dasari Narayana Rao suffered from infection in lungs and kidneys.

Renowned Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao has died in Hyderabad. He was 75 years old. Dasari was undergoing treatment at the KIMS — Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences after being admitted for breathing-related problems on Tuesday. He had infection in lungs and kidneys, director Dasari Narayana Rao had earlier said in a statement.

The well-known filmmaker, who held the record for directing the most number of films by a person in India, was on ventilator support and was to go for a chest surgery.

The National Award winning filmmaker has directed over 125 films and produced 50. Some of his best films include Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu among others. He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on late actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

