Veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao stable, Andhra CM and Tollywood stars visit hospital

Tollywood’s veteran film director Dasari Narayan Rao who had been admitted to a city hospital for kidney failure is said to be stable now. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other Telugu film stars including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arvind, Mohan Babu, Murali Mohan and Jayasudha visited the hospital to enquire about Dasari’s health.

“Dasari is stable now and is making a quick recovery except with little discomfort while talking. Doctors are also taking special care of him and he will be back to normalcy in two or three days,” said CM addressing a press meet outside Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital on Friday.

Doctors earlier on had cleared the air about Dasari’s health, saying he was being constantly monitored and that he was out of any danger.

“Dasari Narayan Rao, who has been operated for kidney failure, sepsis and respiratory failure is responding positively to treatment, without the need for dialysis. His health is being constantly monitored by a team of experts and everything that is required to ensure his speedy recovery will be done,” read a statement released by the hospital on Dasari’s health.

Dasari was admitted to KIMS in Hyderabad on Monday evening and was put on dialysis and ventilator support.

The 74-year-old National Award-winning filmmaker holds a record of directing over 125 films and producing 50 other in different languages. Some of his hit films include Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu among others. He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on the late actress and Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Apart from directing and producing many hit films with popular stars in Tollywood, Dasari was also a former Union Minister of State for Coal in the earlier UPA government.

