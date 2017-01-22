Venkatesh’s upcoming sports drama Guru postponed

Venkatesh’s first-look from Guru Venkatesh’s first-look from Guru

Days ahead of its release, news came that Venkatesh’s sports drama Guru has been postponed indefinitely. The film was scheduled for a Republic day release, on January 26.

Reports suggest the film might open in April now. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard as yet, and the reason for pushing the dates is also unknown.

Telugu movie, Guru, is the official remake of critically acclaimed sports drama Saala Khadoos (Irudhi Suttru in Tamil) starring Ranganathan Madhavan. The film also featured newcomer Ritika Singh as an aspiring boxer, who is coached by Madhavan.

In the Telugu version of the film, except for the lead role, the entire cast has been retained. Venkatesh is replacing Madhavan as the washed-up boxing coach. The actor looks all beefed up with a rugged look perfectly suiting his new avatar as the coach. Female lead Ritika Singh, a national-level kickboxer well-versed with mixed martial arts and karate, made her debut in the Bollywood version, Saala Khadoos.

The movie also features Mumtaz Sorcar, Nasser, Tanikella Bharani, Zakhir Hussain among other supporting roles. Under Sudha Kongara’s direction, the Telugu movie is being bankrolled by Y Not Studios, which had produced the original film too. Kongara had directed the Tamil version as well.

The movie is about a boxer who quits the game following a scuffle with the authorities over politics in sports but goes on to train a talented girl in order to fulfill his own dreams. The film had turned out to be a money-spinner. The Tamil version raked in over Rs 15 crore in just two weeks.

