Venkatesh’s Guru gears up for a summer release

New look of Venkatesh from Guru. (Source: Express) New look of Venkatesh from Guru. (Source: Express)

After Guru’s January 26 release got postponed, the filmmakers announced that the Venkatesh starrer will now be screened in summer, most likely in April. However, the exact date is not yet revealed. The film has completed its shoot and post-production.

Meanwhile, a special lyrical video from the film titled “Aye Sakkanodu” will be released on February 17. Its audio album will also be launched in the first week of March.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Guru has been directed by National Award winning Sudha Kongara, who has worked with maestro Mani Ratnam for seven years, before taking up direction herself. The movie is said to be a gritty and realistic sports drama with strong emotions.

Daughter of legendary magician, P C Sorkar – Mumtaz Sorcar, and Ritika Singh will be sharing the screen with Venkatesh in this movie. Ritika Singh is a real life mixed martial arts expert who represented India at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games. She has recently won a National Award as well as a Filmfare Award for Best Debut for her film Irudhu Suttru (which is the Tamil original of the film).

The Telugu movie is being bankrolled by Y Not Studios, which had produced the original film too. Kongara had directed the Tamil version as well.

The movie is about a boxer who quits the game following a scuffle with the authorities over politics in sports but goes on to train a talented girl in order to fulfil his own dreams. The film had turned out to be a money-spinner. The Tamil version raked in over Rs 15 crore in just two weeks.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd