Venkatesh to team up with Pokiri fame director Puri Jagannadh

It’s ‘Victory’ for Venkatesh Daggubati as the star, for the first time, is likely to lock dates for a film with Pokiri fame director Puri Jagannadh. Industry sources revealed that the duo’s next film is on the cards and likely to materialize soon next year.

According to T-Town buzz, the actor himself will produce the film along with his brother Suresh Babu. Venkatesh initially had plans to work with Kishore Tirumala but the talks are still under wraps, due to reasons unknown. The actor’s film with Kishore was said to be a romantic comedy but now, only time will reveal more about the project and when it’ll start.

Venky, for now, is eyeing for a hit with Jagan. However, an official confirmation about Venky-Jagan combo and the names of other cast members are still awaited.

The director-actor combination is looking for a successful outing together after both faced massive debacles this year. While, Venkatesh’s Babu Bangaramwith Nayanthara got a cold response from the Tollywood fandom, Jagan’s ISM starring Kalyan Ram did not help to him achieve the numbers anywhere close to the other box office heavy-weights this year.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh is already heading for a clear opener Guru that is scheduled to release on January 26. The film is a remake Madhavan’s blockbuster hit Irudhi Suttru. The sports drama had won critical acclaim and it was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Saala Khadoos.

To break the jinx, actor Venkatesh has already pumped up his body to achieve a hunky and sturdy look redefining his image to recreate Gharshana’s magic.

