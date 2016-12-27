Venkaiah Naidu talks about cinema, politics at Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni event

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and actor Balakrishna at Gautamiputra Satakarni audio launch in Tirupathi. (Source: Express) Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and actor Balakrishna at Gautamiputra Satakarni audio launch in Tirupathi. (Source: Express)

It is not just visuals and effects that are grand in Balakrishnan’s Gautamiputra Satakarni but the spectacular audio launch event has also raised expectations. The event that took place in Tirupati saw Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu too. While we all know that the CM is related to Balakrishna, another minister’s presence at the event took the audience by surprise. We are talking about Union I&B and Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu. However, he had a good reason to be there.

“Everyone would be wondering why a union minister is attending an audio launch event but there are two reasons why I showed up here. First, I am a minister of cinema too. Second and the primary reason why I came to this event is that this film is a great attempt to throw light on the history of Telugu people. I am happy that scion of Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao is presenting the film,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

While the minister is himself a huge fan of NTR for his films, he could not stop himself from talking about the political side of NTR, the actor’s Telugu Desam Party. “Late NTR was the one who brought Telugu language and culture to a higher pedestal during his time. Not just as an actor, NTR was also the person who shook the Congress government from its pillars during its rule. Though I don’t want to talk about politics in this event, but Rama Rao is the one who got Andhra Pradesh rid of the Congress government and he was the person who united many parties to from the National Front,” he added.

Joining in the list of epic war films, the movie is based on the life history of a warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni. From war sequences to sets, the film is said to pack high-octane stunts and visual effects. The fandom will get a glimpse of four wars with close to 1000 Satavahana and Greek soldiers who will be battling with 300 horses and 20 chariots in scenic locations of Mount Kazbek in Georgia and in Morocco. The film is slated for release in January next year.

