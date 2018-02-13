Varun Tej to play an astronaut in his next film

Varun Tej is basking high on the success of Tholi Prema. Varun Tej is basking high on the success of Tholi Prema.

Telugu actor Varun Tej, who has begun the new year on a positive note with Tholi Prema, will be playing an astronaut in his next film. The untitled sci-fi film will be helmed by Sankalp Reddy, who made an impressive directorial debut with his war film The Ghazi Attack last year.

“It’s going to be a space film. Varun plays an astronaut,” producer Y. Rajeev Reddy, who will be bankrolling the upcoming project, told Firstpost.

“We plan to send Varun and Sankalp to Kazakhstan for month-long training in zero gravity conditions in early March. The regular shooting will commence from April and we’re planning a year-end release. Most of the shooting will happen outside India. Initially, we planned to shoot in the US, but now we’ve decided to shoot in Georgia where special sets and rigs will be built. We also plan to rope in stuntmen from Hollywood,” he added.

Tholi Prema received opened in cinemas last Friday to a positive response from the critics and is also doing well at the box office. It was Varun’s second consecutive success at the box office after last year’s Fidaa, which was also a romantic drama.

Tholi Prema is helmed by debutant Venky Atluri and it follows the conflict between the couple, played by Varun and Raashi Khanna. Even as the film follows a regular template of boy meets girl, it has managed to strike a chord with the freshness the lead actors bring to the narration.

