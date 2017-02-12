Varun Tej to fly to US for Fidaa shoot

Varun Tej from Fidaa Varun Tej from Fidaa

Kanche fame Varun Tej will be flying to the US for a month to finish his foreign schedule of Fidaa from February 15. The film is being touted to be a typical Sekhar Kammula style entertainer which will explore the lives of two characters, one living in America and one in a Telangana village.

The film is the story of an NRI who falls in love with a girl, hailing from Telangana. Fidaa’s first schedule was recently wrapped up after a shoot in Banswada in the Telugu state.

Premam star Sai Pallavi is playing the love interest of Varun Tej in the film, which is being produced by Dil Raju. It is planned for a release early this summer. Fidaa will also mark the Telugu debut of Malayalam star Sai Pallavi.

The film’s motion poster was released last month on Varun Tej’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Varun is on a roll as he signed another romantic flick directed by Venky Atluri. The yet-to-be-titled film, which was initially planned to be produced by Dil Raju, will be bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. The shooting of the film will begin after he wraps up his roles in the other two projects, Fidaa and Mister.

A recent entrant into Tollywood, the Mega family hero shot to fame after his blockbuster war film Kanche under Krish’s direction. The film, which was based on World War II, also won a National Award. The actor made his debut in Tollywood in 2014 with hit film Mukunda, which was directed by Srikanth Addala. He acted in just three films since then.

