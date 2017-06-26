Vamsi Paidipally says his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu will be a big one for both of them

Mahesh Babu and Vamsi Paidipally upcoming project marks their first movie together. Mahesh Babu and Vamsi Paidipally upcoming project marks their first movie together.

Filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally says his next yet-untitled Telugu project with superstar Mahesh Babu will be a big film for both their careers. While remaining tight-lipped about the film and its genre, Paidipally told IANS, “Mahesh is very excited. When he heard the first narration, he was ready to go ahead. It’s going to be a big film in both of our careers.”

The project marks Paidipally’s first collaboration with Mahesh. “Mahesh as an actor is ready to embrace everything. As a director, I really can’t ask for more and that’s what makes this film really exciting,” Paidipally said. Paidipally earned critical acclaim for his last film, Oopiri, a slice-of-life drama which explores the relationship between a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker. Asked if we can expect another slice-of-life flick with Mahesh Babu, he said, “It’s too early to talk about the film.” Pooja Hegde is rumoured to be the leading lady.

Recently, Mahesh Babu completed the shoot for his upcoming bilingual spy film named, Spyder which is directed by AR Murugadoss. While the VFX work for his film is currently in process, the star is all set to join the sets of his next film titled Bharath Ane Nenu. The star will be playing the role of a Chief Minister and is paired opposite MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Kiara Advani. Actor Sarath Kumar has also been roped in for the project to play the role of Mahesh Babu’s father. He also recently finished shooting for the talkie part of his AR Murugadoss film.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd