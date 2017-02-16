Vamshi Paidipally and PVP bury the hatchet?

PVP and Vamshi Paidipally PVP and Vamshi Paidipally

After a long impasse between Tollywood director Vamshi and producer Prasad V Potluri with Mahesh Babu film, the duo was seen bonding at a special premiere show of Rana Daggubati’s Ghazi in Hyderabad, which has been produced by PVP.

Vamshi Paidipally and Prasad V Potluri had a troubled past due to Vamshi changing his source of moolah and PVP incurring losses, it seems the director and producer have buried the hatchet.

It all began in December last year when Vamshi had the producer of his film with Mahesh Babu changed. Vamshi, who had agreed to produce the film with PVP productions, had announced that Aswani Dutt and Dil Raju would be bankrolling the project. Producer PVP had approached producer’s council and lodged a complaint against the director for violating the agreement saying he would drag the case to the courts.

Mahesh and PVP’s last outing Bhramotsavam turned out to be a massive debacle and the production house wants to make a comeback with another title with the same star. It was also heard that the producer reportedly incurred a loss of Rs 20 crore with Oopiri, directed by Vamshi, which was denied by the latter.

This will be the first time Vamshi will be casting the popular actor. The director is known for his blockbusters like Prabhas’ Munna, Jr NTR’s Brindavanam and, more recently, his hit film Oopiri with Nagarjuna. The buzz is that Mahesh agreed to work after watching Oopiri that he liked immensely and he lauded the director for his skills. PVP was also said to have been impressed with Vamshi’s work in Oopiri.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is already busy with two projects in hand. After Srimanthudu, the actor has teamed up with Janatha Garage fame Koratala Siva for a film again, which is tentatively titled Bharath Ane Nenu. It is set to hit the screens in September next year. The actor is also shooting another film with director AR Murugadoss, which will release in summer next year. The action entertainer is being shot simultaneously in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead and Mahesh will be essaying the role of an intelligence officer.

