Touch Chesi Chudu teaser: Ravi Teja is angry, powerful and massy

Ravi Teja dons ruthless police officer character yet again.

After Raja The Great, Ravi Teja, who redefined comedy and action genres in the Telugu film industry, is back with another mass film, Touch Chesi Chodu. The teaser of the film was released on YouTube today and going by the first look, one can safely say that Ravi Teja, the Mass Raja, is back and is in his best form. As the title suggests, it looks that it is nearly impossible for anyone to come any closer to his character. He is powerful, energetic and angry.

The actor once again comes back on the screen as a ruthless policeman. We have seen him before donning such characters but it would be interesting to see what different would he present to the audience this time.

The actor appeared in Raja The Great last year, which did not performed as expected at the box office, which makes this film quite important for Ravi.

Under Vikram Sirikonda’s direction, the film is being bankrolled by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsy under Lakshmi Narsimha Productions banner. Touch Chesi Choodu is set to hit the floors in February.

Vikram had earlier delivered superhits like Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam and Race Gurram. Vakkantham Vamshi, the story-writer of hits like Kick, Yevadu, Race Gurram and Temper has also penned a “powerful and energetic” story for this flick.

The film stars Rashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor opposite Ravi in this Vikram Sirikonda directorial. This film will be Ravi and Raashi’s second combination in Tollywood.

