Touch Chesi Choodu first look: Ravi Teja is back with a mass film, see pic

When Tollywood audience thinks about power-packed rhetoric and punches, they picture none other than Ravi Teja. The star who redefined comedy and action genres in Telugu industry is back with another mass film, Touch Chesi Chodu. The filmmakers released the first look poster and the title of the movie on the actor’s birthday and the ‘Mass Maharaj’ looks ravishing in his usual rugged casuals. The actor turns 49 today.

Under Vikram Sirikonda’s direction, the film is being bankrolled by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsy under Lakshmi Narsimha Productions banner. Touch Chesi Choodu is set to hit the floors in February.

Vikram had earlier delivered superhits like Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam and Race Gurram. Vakkantham Vamshi, the story-writer of hits like Kick, Yevadu, Race Gurram and Temper, has also penned “powerful and energetic” story for this flick.

Director Vikram also said that Ravi Teja will be romancing two female leads in the film. Raashi Khanna has already been selected and the team is searching for the another lead that will be announced shortly. This film will be Ravi and Raashi’s second combination in Tollywood.

With over 60 films in Tollywood, more than 80 per cent of Ravi Teja’s films fall in the action genre. The actor has been missing in action since 2015. He didn’t make a single movie last year. The actor’s last film was Sampath Nandi’s Bengal Tiger, which was not a big hit. Since then his fans have been eagerly waiting for another mass film from the star.

Teja has delivered many blockbuster hits including Vikramarkudu, Kick, Don Seenu and Venky.

