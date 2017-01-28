Tollywood star Srikanth in Mohanlal’s next Malayalam film

Mohanlal and Srikanth Mohanlal and Srikanth

It seems Mollywood superstar Mohanlal is in love with Telugu stars. No wonder he is trying to blur the lines between the industries yet again, this time by roping in actor Srikanth for his next film. It will be the second instance in recent times when Mohanlal has made the debut of a Mollywood star possible in Malayalam industry. He has already done that for actor Allu Sirish sometime back.

More from the world of Entertainment:

An industry source revealed that after the star publicly announced that he will be roping in Tamil actor Vishal in his film, another addition came about in the name of Srikanth. Of course, this will also mark the debut of both Vishal and Srikanth in Malayalam film industry.

“Happy to announce my next flick written and directed by Unnikrishnan B. Production by renowned producer Sri. Rockline Venkatesh who has produced films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Linga. Actor Vishal is playing a very crucial role in the film,” Mohanlal had posted on his Facebook page.

Srikanth was last seen in 2016 playing a supporting role in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Sarrainodu. He was also the lead in Terror which released last year.

The new Malayalam project, meanwhile, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo has given films like Madampi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud. The director had said that he had worked for about four years on this film’s script and it will have a big budget.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of his latest film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which is on its way to becoming a box office blockbuster. It is the third Malayalam hit film from Mohanlal after Pulimurugan and Oppam.

