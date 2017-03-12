Tollywood producer Dil Raju’s wife Anitha passes away, celebrities express condolences

Telugu film producer Dil Raju’s wife Anitha passed away. Telugu film producer Dil Raju’s wife Anitha passed away.

Popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju’s wife Anitha passed away on Saturday due to a fatal cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. She was admitted to a private hospital after she complained of chest pain, where she breathed her last. Dil Raju was in the United States overseeing the arrangements for the shooting of upcoming film Fidaa, when his wife died while still under medical care. He immediately left for India after hearing the shocking news.

46-year-old Anita was also involved in the film distribution business along with her husband. Earlier, many of Dil Raju’s productions were distributed by Anitha under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Films like Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Seethamma and most recently Nani’s Neenu Local are some of the hits presented by Anitha.

Condolences have been pouring in on Twitter for the producer’s family over the untimely demise of Anitha.

“Deepest condolences to Raju gaaru. Family and cinema are his world. Strength to him and family during this terrible loss . RIP Anitha gaaru,” posted actor Nani on his Twitter page.

“Shocked nd deeply saddened to hear abt dilraju garu wife’s demise. One of d nicest family I know. May god give strength to them at this hour,” tweeted director Koratala Siva‏.

“I pray to God to give strength to Dil Raju garu’s family… they were sweet couple .. I’m soo sorry for the unimaginable loss .. RIP (sic),” tweeted actor Manoj Manchu.

“Condolences and strength to Dil Raju and his family for their immeasurable loss. RIP Anitha Raju garu,” tweeted Siddharth.

Anitha is now survived by her husband and daughter Hanshita. Dil Raju is one of the most successful producers and distributors in the Telugu film industry. He funds films along with two partners — cousin Sireesh and friend Lakshman, under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

