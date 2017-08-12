LIE movie review: What were the filmmakers smoking?

LIE movie review: Nithiin’s film takes its own sweet time to get to the point. LIE movie review: Nithiin’s film takes its own sweet time to get to the point.

Story:

A battle for a beautiful bespoke suit. No. I am not kidding. Almost till the end, it is about who gets the suit. There is an interesting concept here, but it is buried too deep. And no one is interested in uncovering it.

Screenplay and direction:

After Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, this is a let down. The last movie by Hanu was in part entertaining, but LIE takes too much time to build up and losing interest is too easy. In fact, convenient too. If only the screenplay was crisper, the pace faster and the story not abstract.

Cast:

Nithiin is back on the silver screen after his appearance in the critically and commercially successful film A Aa. From then to now, things seem to have changed for the worse. His skills are visible, but again, what is he doing on screen? It is more like someone running in circles. Megha Akash plays a bubbly character that is forgotten midway, until Satya aka Nithiin remembers that he needs money and a place to stay. Nasser is Arjun Sarja ‘s lieutenant. Srikanth is a cop, who needs another cop to rescue him. Talk about incompetence. Ravi Kishan’ s dramatic exuberance gets on your nerve and why does this film even have two men playing Narad and God? Why? This makes me question – what were the filmmakers smoking?

Cinematography:

Such technical brilliance, especially the beautiful shots in Las Vegas is lost in the confusion that has taken shape on screen. By the time of intermission, you look at the screen and wonder – where is this going? And after intermission, as the camera moves from Megha ‘s head to navel, not very attractively one must add, the film hits yet another low.

Music:

The only takeaway from this film is the music composed by Mani Sharma.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd