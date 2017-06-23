Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ movie review: Allu Arjun film is full of promise

Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ movie review: Allu Arjun film is an action-packed entertainer. Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ movie review: Allu Arjun film is an action-packed entertainer.

Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ movie director: Harish Shankar

Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ movie cast: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh

Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ released on Friday worldwide among huge expectations. The film starring Tollywood’s Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead role has Mangalore-born actor Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. The film is directed by Harish Shankar, who has time and again proved his ability to deliver a commercial entertainer to cater to the needs of the audience of all age groups.

DJ is an action-packed entertainer with a lot of focus on comedy, according to reports. The trailers have already shown us that Allu Arjun will be seen playing two different variations of his role. As speculated before, Allu doesn’t play an assassin in the disguise of a member of a Brahmin community. Duvvada Jagannadham, a true Brahmin and a cook by profession, transforms into an action hero. The film follows the journey of its lead actor from a non-glamorous Duvvada Jagannadham to a stylish DJ.

The chemistry between Allu and Pooja in the film has already become a hit, thanks to music by composer Devi Sri Prasad. All the songs from the film are well received. The movie is special for producer Dil Raju as it is a landmark film in his career. Raju made his debut as a filmmaker in 2003 with Dil, the same year Allu made his acting debut as an adult with Gangotri. Later, the actor-producer duo worked some of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema, including Arya and Parugu. DJ is their third outing together and 25th film in Dil’s successful career.

Director Harish has also promised the fans that the film will be a great treat for Allu Arjun fans, especially the climax scene. And we hope the director will deliver on his promise.

