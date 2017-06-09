Ami Thumi movie review: This screwball comedy is sure to crack you up

Ami Thumi movie review Ami Thumi movie review

Ami Thumi cast: Avasarala Srinivas, Adivi Sesh, Eesha Rebba, Aditi Myakal

Ami Thumi director: Mohanakrishna Indraganti

Ami Thumi rating: 3.5 stars

National Award winning director Mohanakrishna Indraganti is a brilliant writer and his characters are so fascinating on so many levels. His latest film Ami Thumi is filled with contradicting characters. Grown-up siblings who are rebellious and a son that is in complete control of his father. A girl who doesn’t mind upsetting her father many times and a girl that can’t stand the thought of doing something that could upset her father. A father who doesn’t care about his daughter’s likes and dislikes and is ready to get her married to a stranger to accumulate his wealth. A handgun wielding stepmother who doesn’t make any secret of her evil plans to get rid of her stepdaughter, so her son can be the lone successor of her husband’s wealth. And the list goes on.

The characters and the conflicts in Ami Thumi is a perfect setting for a screwball comedy, where confusion, lies, deceits, loyalty and greed plays out in the wittiest way possible leaving the audience in splits.

Shiva (Avasarala Srinivas) and Ananth (Adivi Sesh) are in love with Maya (Aditi Myakal) and Deepika (Eesha Rebba) respectively. Shiva and Deepika are siblings of a rich and greedy businessman, played by Tanikella Bharani. Tanikella and Kedar Shankar, who play Maya’s father, are business rivals. Ananth is a low life in eyes of Tanikella’s character to let his daughter marry him. So you can see the love story in the film riddled with conflicts. The story gets interesting when Sri Chilipi (Vennela Kishore) comes into the play. From that point onwards, it is an out-and-out laughing riot.

Sri Chilipi’s family has a tradition according to which adults in the family are not allowed to see the photographs of their prospective bride or bridegrooms. The logic is simple: for this family, a marriage is a business proposal and a bride from a rich family is the ticket to get out of their financial difficulties. And this practice backfires and how.

Mohanakrishna has not put the spotlight on one particular character in the film. The importance and the responsibility to take the story forward has been equally distributed among all characters and each of them strike a chord with the audience, irrespective of how much screen time they get. His narrative techniques just add to the cinematic experience of the audience. He repeatedly breaks the fourth wall that sort of turns the viewers into passive participants into the madness that is unfolding on the big screen. Right from the start, he cuts to the chase and we learn about each character on the fly that prevents the narration from getting dull. He even makes characters have a brief progressive discussion about same-sex marriage in an awkwardly confusing scene.

Mohanakrishna has treated the screwball comedy genre with respect and seriousness that it deserves and has delivered a witty and smart comedy with interesting characters. While all actors have done justice to their roles, Kolipaka Shyamala and Vennela Kishore will crack you up every time they come on the screen together.

