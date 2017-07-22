Tollywood drug scandal: Mumaith Khan to leave Bigg Boss Telugu show for SIT questioning

Mumaith Khan to quit Bigg Boss Telugu show Mumaith Khan to quit Bigg Boss Telugu show

Actress Mumaith Khan, who is currently lodged at a fancy house in Lonavla as part of the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which is hosted by Jr NTR, will leave the show to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an ongoing investigation into a drug racket.

According to reports, Mumaith will leave the house and rush to Hyderabad, where she will face the investigating officials on July 27. Earlier, the officials apparently were not able to find her in person to serve the summons for questioning as she was not available at her residential addresses. They were reportedly caught off-guard after knowing that she has entered the Bigg Boss house, where she will be locked up for about 70 days.

A Times of India report suggested that the SIT officials reached out to the actress through the showrunners and she has agreed to appear for the questioning on July 27. However, she still may have options to return to the house and continue in the show.

In Bigg Boss Hindi, contestants who had to leave the show for emergency reasons were allowed to re-enter the show. The SIT officials have started questioning some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema after their names surfaced in a drug investigation. About 12 celebrities have been identified by the officials based on the information provided by the suspects arrested in a recent drug bust in Hyderabad. The officials suspect that the celebrities in question may have indulged in substance abuse.

Popular director Puri Jagannadh was grilled by the SIT on Wednesday for nearly 10 hours. The officials have also reportedly taken the samples of his hair, blood and nail for the purpose of forensic examination. Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu was questioned for nearly six hours on Thursday.

Actor P Subbaraju was questioned by the SIT officials in Hyderabad on Friday. Actor Ravi Teja will appear before the SIT on July 24. The questioning of celebrities that began on July 19, will go on until July 27.

