Tollywood drug scandal: Kajal Aggarwal’s manager arrested

As per the latest development in the ongoing drug case, Ronny, the manager of actor Kajal Aggarwal was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise department on Monday in Hyderabad.

According to media reports, Ronny was in possession of a large quantity of marijuana, which has now been seized from his residence. The officials suspect he may have had links with the drug peddlers, who have been arrested in a recent drug bust in Hyderabad earlier this month.

His arrest comes on the day actor Navdeep was questioned by the SIT officials. It’s unclear whether he was arrested based on the information provided by the actor.

The alleged drug cartel kingpin, Calvin Mascarenhas, was reportedly known by many celebrities in Tollywood as an event manager. The details gathered from his phone records following his arrest, led the officials to the door steps of many high-profile celebrities in Telugu cinema.

Ronny’s arrest is a big development that could cast a cloud on other big names in the industry. Besides Kajal, he has worked as a manager for Lavanya Tripati, Raashi Khanna and Megha Akash.

Popular director Puri Jagannadh, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, actors Tarun, Navadeep, P Subbaraju have been subjected to marathon questioning by the SIT officials in the last few days. Actor Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Mumaith Khan, Ananda Krishna Nandu, art director Chinna N Dharmarao among others will face the SIT officials this week. The officials are also collecting the samples of hair, blood and nail for the purpose of forensic examination from these celebrities.

