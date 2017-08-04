Excise officials check courier for Rana Daggubati at Ramanaidu studios

Rana Daggubati’s parcel checked by Excise officials Rana Daggubati’s parcel checked by Excise officials

The Telangana Excise Department has been intensifying its investigation into the circulation of narcotic substances in Hyderabad. Recently, the officials knocked the doors of Ramanaidu studios, owned by Baahubali star Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu.

The officials went to Ramanaidu studios to check a parcel that was delivered to its address from Dubai. The parcel was for Rana. The official’s visit to the studio had created ripples in the industry given that Tollywood is currently reeling under a serious drug scandal.

However, Suresh Babu told the media that the officials were shown the contents of the parcel and the confusion was clarified. “It was equipment bought from Dubai for getting relief from back pain while sitting in chairs and cars,” he said, according to Deccan Chronicles.

It’s worth noting that the investigating officials were of the opinion that the peddlers used courier services to supply drugs to their customers in Hyderabad from several European countries.

Last month, the excise department busted a major drug racket in Hyderabad and has made several arrests in connection with the case. The case became sensational after a list of celebrity names, who were suspected to have had links with drug racket, was leaked to the media. The officials have been questioning several high-profile names in the industry, based on the information they gathered from the main suspects in the case.

The officials suspect that some of these celebrities may have indulged in substance abuse.

Talking about the Tollywood drug scandal earlier, Rana said, “Honestly, the whole thing has been blown out of proportion. If a filmmaker or an actor takes drugs, it really doesn’t bother me. They are adults and it’s their lives and they can do whatever they want. I don’t give a damn if you take drugs.”

