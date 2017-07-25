Tollywood drug case: Actor Tarun Kumar asks media to be more responsible

Actor Tarun talks about drug probe Actor Tarun talks about drug probe

Actor Tarun Kumar has appealed to the media to exercise some restraint in reporting the latest drug scandal that has cast a cloud on some of the biggest names in Telugu film industry. He posted a video message on his Facebook page after facing marathon grilling in Hyderabad in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

He confirmed that officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise department asked him many questions in the drug case. Tarun said he has answered all their questions and even told he had nothing to do with the drug racket, which was busted earlier this month in Hyderabad.

“I’m always a law abiding citizen. We hear that people in our city have been doing drugs. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to eradicate it (drugs) completely. Let’s say no to drugs,” he said.

Tarun also rubbished various media-fuelled rumours about his off-screen life. “I have an immense respect towards the media as it has supported me since I was a child artist. But, in the light of recent events, some news reports claiming I spend about 15 days every month in Goa and I have stakes at some pubs in the city, which are not true,” he said.

Tarun Kumar said some baseless news reports have put him and his family through a lot of mental agonies. “I request the media to write a story after confirming the truth,” he said.

He was questioned for about 13 hours by the SIT officials. Tarun’s remarks about the media coverage of Tollywood drug investigation were similar to the concerns expressed by director Puri Jagannadh.

After being questioned by SIT, Puri also said a section of media with their sensational reporting has “destroyed his life.”

