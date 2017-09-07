Told my parents about Samantha only after she threatened to tie a rakhi: Naga Chaitanya

Tollywood’s sweethearts Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got engaged in January. Tollywood’s sweethearts Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got engaged in January.

Since their relationship went public, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been the Telugu industry’s sweethearts. While the couple fell in love on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave, the actor recently revealed to the media that he decided to tell his parents about Samantha only after she threatened to make him a Rakhi brother.

“We fell in love during the making of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam’s insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a ‘rakhi’ on me if I didn’t tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent,” said Naga.

The couple who got engaged in January this year is set to tie the knot in October. In a sweet gesture, Samantha had worn a saree that had their love story embroidered on it. Chaitanya had also earlier said that Samantha will continue acting in movies after the wedding. In fact, Samantha had also promised fans that she would act in a movie with Chaitanya after their marriage. On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen in the action-thriller Yuddham Sharanam set to release this Friday. Samantha, on the other hand, will be seen in Mersal, along with Vijay. She also has the multilingual Mahanati, based on actress Savithri and Rangsthalam in the pipeline.

